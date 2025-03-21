Join us daily as we share a few HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) and discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ Simply copy a headline and enter in the search engine to see all versions of the story.

World headlines:

Bullfighting now illegal in Mexico City

After 500 years of being a part of Mexico’s culture, lawmakers in Mexico City by a vote of 61-1 passed legislation banning bullfighting. The news incited both celebration and also protests from supporters of bullfighting and matadors.

National headlines:

Plan to limit chance of Social Security fraud

Beginning March 31, 2025, new Social Security applicants and existing recipients who want to change their direct deposit information will not be able to complete the process over the phone, but must visit an agency field office or use the My Social Security online service.

State headlines:

Traveling the Great Smoky Mountains

Planning a trip through the Great Smoky Mountains? Check here before going for road closures, attractions and places to eat and sleep. If you are planning to bike Cades Cove during non-motor vehicle Wednesdays, don’t plan on those closure dates beginning in May as usual. No firm date has been announced.

Movement to rename BNA after Dolly Parton

Two Tennesseans started a petition to rename Nashville International Airport (BNA) after Dolly Parton, and has already reached over 6,000 signatures. Airports across the United States are named in honor of someone. Many airports are named after presidents such as John Kennedy, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan and George Bush. Some like O’Hare International Airport are named after heroes like WWII flying ace Edward O’Hare or comedian, cowboy Will Rogers.

Local headlines:

Weather: Sunny, mild, no rain until Sunday evening

According the National Weather Service, the weekend forecast will be sunny and mild. Today will be sunny and cool with a high of 58 degrees and low of 41 with no chance of rain.

Saturday will reach 67 degrees with a low of around 39.

Sunday will warm up to near 74 degrees and a low of 51, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. The chance increases to 100% between 8 p.m. and 2 a. m.

KPD warns of scam callers

KPD said the caller claims to be a representative with Knox County Courts who says the person receiving the call missed a summons for jury duty and that a bench warrant was issued. KPD says to hang up and then verify if the call is legitimate. If you receive a suspected scam call, you can report it to KPD at 865-215-7268 or the FTC online by clicking here.

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

See previous article for more tips on how to assess reliability.

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.