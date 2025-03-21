It is still Women’s History Month and I want to share the legacy of the incredible Sarah Moore Greene for whom an East Knoxville elementary school is named.

Born February 22, 1910, in Madisonville, Tennessee, to former slaves, Greene made her impact on anyone she encountered. She passed away on August 15, 2012, at the age of 102. Her legacy lives on through annual celebrations during her birthday month and through the communities she impacted.

Sarah Moore Greene was a notable figure in the history of education and community service, playing a significant role in advocating for education and improvement of community welfare.

Greene was a strong proponent of education for both children and adults, believing that knowledge was essential for personal and societal growth. She was actively involved in the establishment of schools and educational programs in her community, often working tirelessly to provide resources and support for teachers and students alike.

In addition to her work in education, Greene was also known for her philanthropic efforts, focusing on the needs of the less fortunate in her community. She often organized events and initiatives aimed at providing food, clothing and shelter to those in need, demonstrating a deep commitment to social justice and community upliftment.

Her legacy continues through the Sarah Moore Greene Foundation and many other fields of education and community service, highlighting the importance of dedication, compassion and the belief that everyone deserves access to quality education and support.

