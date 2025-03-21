The Dining Duo went to a restaurant passed many times over the years: Jacob’s Restaurant and Grill, 5307 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN 39721.

Walking into Jacob’s, we were greeted by everyone, the server, the ladies behind the counter and the fellow at the cash register. They explained the ordering process: place order at the counter and it is delivered to the table.

The daily specials were written on a board on the counter with the full menu on the wall, offering sandwiches, deli sandwiches, platters, salads and sides.

One of the Duo is self-proclaimed Reuben sandwich connoisseur and if it is on the menu, it’s a no brainer order. This was indeed the right choice at Jacob’s! First of all, it was a beautiful sandwich which is a unique description for a sandwich but it was. The sandwich was grilled to perfection with corned beef and sauerkraut peeking out of the edges. Honestly, it was the best Reuben ever eaten by this duo partner.

The other Duo partner chose the turkey sub on dark bread with Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomatoes. Freshly steamed, it arrived at our table soft but not soggy as is so often a problem with steamed sandwiches. Again, it was declared the best ever eaten.

Neither duo left a crumb on either plate and chose to split peanut/chocolate brownie which was big enough for two. To top it off, they offered to heat it, making it Heaven on a plate!

Jacob’s is a marvelous find even though it has been there for more than 40 years. It is clean, very reasonably priced, friendly staff, quick service and delicious food. We will definitely be going back.

Jacob’s is open Monday – Friday 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Saturday 10:30 a.m.- 3 p.m. and closed Sunday.

Dining Duo is looking for the “hidden gem eateries “where the locals fill the breakfast and lunch hour; those local haunts tucked into the out of way or right on the way places missed in the hustle and bustle of the day. Email us your recommendations at news@knoxtntoday.com.