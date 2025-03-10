Join us daily as we share a few HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) and discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ Simply copy a headline and enter in the search engine to see all versions of the story.

World headlines:

Monarch butterflies double coverage

Doubling the number of acres covered in 2024, the Monarchs who travel from east of the Rocky Mountains and Canada wintered on tree branches in the mountain pine and fir forests of West Mexico.

National headlines:

Olympic snowboarder is one of FBI’s Most Wanted

$10 million reward is being offered by The US Department of State for information leading to the arrest and conviction of former Olympic snowboarder Ryan James Wedding, 44. Wedding, also known in his current circles as El Jefe and El Toro, hung up his snowboard for a life as a transnational narcotics trafficker and is believed to be living in Mexico.

SpaceX Starship explodes in test flight

An uncrewed SpaceX Starship exploded during its eighth test flight Thursday and disrupted air traffic in the aftermath.

Almost three minutes of the flight was successful with the Super Heavy booster separating as planned, but within the next few minutes, it began to experience several engine issues followed by the explosion.

State headlines:

TVA is optimistic about the Kingston Energy Complex

The Tennessee Valley authority expects the Kingston Energy Complex to generate enough electricity through a variety of methods to power around 900,000 homes. See more on TVA’s social media .

Tennessee Department of Homeland Security reminds deadline for REAL ID

The REAL ID Act of 2005 will take effect on May 7, 2025, and will ensure entry into certain federal buildings, military bases, nuclear power plants and commercial flights within the United States as Tennessee driver licenses and identification cards that are not REAL ID-compliant will no longer be accepted. Non REAL ID compliant forms of identification will be accepted for driving, voting, applying for benefits and accessing hospitals, post offices, banks and federal courts. Tennesseans who choose not to get a REAL ID may use a valid passport or other federally issued photo ID to fly domestically. For the complete list of acceptable IDs: here.

Local headlines:

The Covenant Health Marathon needs volunteers

The Covenant Health Marathon is just five weeks away and more than a race — it’s a celebration of health, wellness and movement. Whether you’re running, cheering or volunteering, we can’t wait to see you April 5-6! Check out the list of events or sign up to be part of the fun by clicking here.

South College ranks second nationally for exam pass rate among accelerated pharmacy programs

South College School of Pharmacy 2024 graduates exceled on national exams with a first-time pass rate that ranks second in the country among three-year programs. South College’s MPJE rate of 88.9 percent outperformed the national average listed at 76 percent. Its NAPLEX rate of 85.7 percent also surpassed the national mean of 75.7 percent.

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

See previous article for more tips on how to assess reliability.

