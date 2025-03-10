Each year, over 350,000 Americans die suddenly, with 50% of these cases occurring without prior symptoms or any knowledge of an underlying issue. A new test, the coronary artery calcium (CAC) score, can help detect the potential for a fatal heart attack — the leading cause of sudden death.

First, let’s review how arteries age, particularly those supplying the heart.

As we age, cholesterol — especially LDL cholesterol — can accumulate within the inner walls of our arteries. If this cholesterol deposit ruptures, it can travel downstream and block an artery, leading to a heart attack. Usually, before this can happen, the body stabilizes these deposits by calcifying them. These calcifications can be detected through a relatively inexpensive CT scan of the heart, which generates the coronary artery calcium score. The higher the calcium content in the coronary arteries, the higher the score — providing a crucial opportunity for intervention.

A CAC score of 1 to 99 suggests the need for lifestyle changes, smoking cessation, and possibly medication. A score of 100 to 300 typically warrants medication, usually a statin, and possibly aspirin. Scores above 300 indicate a high risk of heart disease, necessitating further evaluation, such as stress testing, a CT angiogram, or cardiac catheterization.

These advanced tests help determine the best course of treatment, whether through more aggressive cholesterol management, stenting or even bypass surgery.

Your doctor can arrange a coronary artery calcium score test for you. The cost is reasonable — around $150 — and may be covered by insurance if you fall into a high-risk category. The choice is yours, but remember: sudden cardiac death offers no second chances.

Dr. Charlie Barnett is a contributor at KnoxTNToday for a weekly column, DocTalk, providing his expertise on health and wellness management.