Last week, KUB and its contractor planted cherry, crape myrtle, maple and jane magnolia trees throughout Habitat for Humanity neighborhoods. KUB has celebrated Tennessee Arbor Day by planting trees at Habitat for Humanity homes for 17 years.

“We always look forward to this annual tradition,” said Gabriel J. Bolas II, KUB president and CEO. “Our continued partnership with Habitat for Humanity ensures that each of these homes is equipped with trees, enhancing both the environment and the community. We remain dedicated to providing sustainable tree care while delivering safe and reliable electric service to our community.”

Trees can help homeowners conserve energy, increase property values and clean the air and water. As a participating member of the Arbor Day Foundation’s Tree Line USA program since 2001, KUB follows best practices in utility arboriculture through quality tree care, annual worker training, tree planting and public education.

KUB encourages customers who are interested in planting their own trees to use proper tree planting techniques. This includes:

Calling 811 before any digging project – no matter how small – to have underground utility lines marked for free.

Planting the right tree in the right place to ensure trees remain out of utility maintenance zones.

Selecting a native plant, which will require less water, fertilizer and pesticides to maintain.

For more information on how to plant the right tree in the right place, Tennessee’s Call 811 system or KUB’s tree pruning services, visit www.kub.org/plantsmart. For more information on Habitat for Humanity, visit www.knoxvillehabitatforhumanity.com .

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.