The Knoxville Chamber, in conjunction with Pinnacle Financial Partners, announced the winners of the 2025 Pinnacle Business Awards. The winners and bios are as follows:

Small Business Excellence – Endeavor Composites

Mid-Sized Business Excellence – Earthadelic

Large Business Excellence – PYA

Woman-Owned Business Excellence – LaborExchange

Minority-Owned Business Excellence – Qore Performance

Impact Award – KUB

Innovator Award – RegScale

Young Entrepreneur Award – Pierce LaMacchia, K Brew

James A. Haslam, II Leadership Award – Tim Williams, 21st Mortgage

Endeavor Composites specializes in the production of high-quality composites for industries like automotive and aerospace, the company blends strength, sustainability and innovation to provide environmentally friendly solutions. The Small Business Excellence Award, sponsored by WorkSpace Interiors, is presented to an East Tennessee small business, employing 50 or less, that has consistently grown its workforce and revenue.

Earthadelic has become a leader in transforming outdoor living spaces, offering a wide range of services, from whole home remodels to custom pool and spa construction. The Mid-Sized Business Excellence Award, sponsored by Graphic Creations, is given to an East Tennessee company that has scaled their business, shown consistency, and is recognized in their respective business sector.

PYA offers tax, accounting, management consulting and professional services and has built its reputation on integrity, client service, relationship-building and strategic expansion. The Large Business Excellence Award, sponsored by 21st Mortgage Corporation, is presented to a non-franchisee company with over 200 employees that has shown remarkable profitability, growth and stability.

LaborExchange specializes in providing high-caliber staffing support across several sectors including hospitality, manufacturing, general labor and construction. The Woman-Owned Business Excellence Award, sponsored by KaTom Restaurant Supply, is presented to an outstanding East Tennessee woman-owned business.

Qore Performance specializes in creating innovative cooling solutions that help professionals in law enforcement, military, and industrial safety combat extreme heat while enhancing performance, safety, efficiency and work capacity. The Minority-Owned Business Excellence Award, sponsored by Accenture, is presented to an outstanding East Tennessee minority-owned business.

Knoxville Utilities Board (KUB), with over 1,200 employees, is dedicated to ensuring reliable service in electricity, water, sewer and gas. KUB’s mission is simple yet vital: make sure everything works when you need it the most. The Impact Award is presented to a non-charitable business that displays a commitment to making East Tennessee a better place to live through the development and support of a community project or program.

RegScale is disrupting the governance, risk and compliance (GRC) space with cutting- edge technology and continuous controls monitoring solutions. The Innovator Award, sponsored by Spyre Sports Group, is given to an East Tennessee business that has developed a new technology, innovative product or service, or applied a business system or service in an innovative way.

Pierce LaMacchia is the co-founder of K Brew. K Brew has four locations across Knoxville serving coffee and espresso drinks alongside handmade bagels. The Young Entrepreneur Award, sponsored by Axle Logistics, is presented to a young professional who lives and works in East Tennessee and has achieved success while overcoming obstacles, to become one of tomorrow’s top business leaders.

Tim Williams, president & CEO of 21st Mortgage, began his career at Clayton Homes in 1976. He was the acting president of Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance by 1982, and he founded 21st Mortgage in 1995.The Haslam Leadership Award, sponsored by The Trust Company of Tennessee, is given to a long-standing business leader that exhibits strength in character, resolve, a commitment to the community and exemplary success in the regional business community. Honorees are selected by the chair of the Knoxville Chamber Board.

Full-length video interviews are available at www.knoxvillechamber.com/pinnacle

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.