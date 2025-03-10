Covenant Health Fort Sanders Regional recently became the first hospital in Tennessee to use a new technology that can improve breast cancer surgery outcomes.

Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center has implemented technology from Perimeter Medical Imaging AI in its breast surgery operating room. The company’s Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) system provides high-resolution, real-time 3D imaging of tissue during surgery.

How the new technology helps breast cancer surgeons and patients

The edge or border of tissue removed in cancer surgery is called a “margin.” The margin is described as “negative” or “clean” if no cancer cells are found at the edge of the tissue. The margin is described as “positive” if cancer cells are found at the edge of the tissue, suggesting that all the cancer has not been removed.1

With traditional technologies, breast tumor specimen margins are not able to be assessed microscopically during an operation and require evaluation by a pathologist after the surgery is completed. For this reason, results are not available until up to 10 days after the surgery is complete. If margins are not cleared, the patient needs a second operation to clear the remaining cancerous tissue. The OCT system can help the breast surgeon evaluate the margins more closely in the operating room, potentially preventing the need for a second surgery. Its surgical effectiveness can also help preserve healthy breast tissue.

“We are pleased to be the first in our state to have this technology for our breast cancer patients,” said Ana Wilson, DO, FACS, surgical oncologist at Fort Sanders Regional. “Not only does it advance the level of care we can provide women, it also gives us confidence and peace of mind for the best pathology results.”

How does the new technology work?

The new technology aims to improve surgical outcomes and patient care by enhancing the precision of surgeries with:

Real-time imaging: The system captures ultra-high-resolution, cross-sectional 3D images of tissue in real-time during surgery, with 10 times the resolution of X-ray imaging.

Margin visualization: The images help surgeons see areas that may contain residual disease at the surgical margins. This helps ensure that all cancerous tissue is removed during the initial surgery.

Decision support: By providing insight at the point of care, the system helps surgeons make more informed decisions, potentially reducing the need for follow-up procedures.

Benefits of the New Breast Surgery Technology

Improved accuracy

Provides more clarity on margin status

Can preserve healthy breast tissue

Reduces the possibility of breast cancer spreading

Reduces the likelihood of a repeat surgery

Comprehensive breast care, close to home

Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in women, ranking only behind skin cancer. The American Cancer Society estimates that nearly one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime.

The American College of Radiology recommends annual mammograms for women beginning at age 40. Early detection can result in more successful treatment before cancerous cells have a chance to spread. Although early detection and timely breast cancer care are critical for survival, studies show that only 70 percent of Tennessee women who qualify by age for mammograms have been screened within two years.

Covenant Health has a team of experts who provide individualized, compassionate breast care to women of all ages and all walks of life. With 10 breast centers located across our region, advanced imaging, breast MRI and breast ultrasounds are more convenient than ever before. Many of our centers offer 3D mammography, which helps detect breast cancer sooner, even for women with dense breast tissue.

Women can contact Covenant Health’s breast centers directly for an appointment or may self-schedule their screening mammograms online for select locations. Learn more at CovenantHealth.com/our-services/health-screenings/mammogram-screening or call 865-374-4000.

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Covenant Health is a community-owned, healthcare enterprise committed to providing the right care at the right time and place. Covenant Health is the area’s largest employer and has more than 11,000 caregivers, clinicians and dedicated employees and volunteers.