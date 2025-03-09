Tennessee won a double-header Saturday at Food City Center, a so-so 75-65 basketball putdown of gritty South Carolina and an enthusiastic post-game celebration honoring senior Volunteers.

Zakai Zeigler was much better in his response to the cheering crowd than he was at scoring points. Believe it or not, he finally hit a free throw for one memorable going-away point. His love-you thanks to the fans was from the heart.

Jahmai Mashack said the Tennessee adventure means the world to him. He received the treasured Torchbearer Award on Friday, the highest prize a UT student can get. Chancellor Donde Plowman recited some of the things he has contributed off the court.

Jahmai’s last home game was typical Shack, determined defense, five points and seven rebounds.

Senior Chaz Lanier came to life in the second half, led the winning surge and finished with 23 points. Senior Igor Milicic scored 13. Senior Jordan Gainey got 10. Senior Darlinstone Dubar had four points and didn’t miss a shot.

Junior Felix Okpara had a forgettable game, four points, one rebound and five fouls. Sophomore Cade Philips was a warrior. He scored 15, claimed four rebounds and blocked three shots.

The game was strange.

Tennessee built a 23-13 lead. Ziggy was directing traffic. South Carolina looked like what it is, a team that gives good effort but lost 13 consecutive Southeastern Conference battles before it finally won a couple. It was settling for long shots because it couldn’t run its offense.

The Gamecocks suddenly improved on defense or the Vols drifted into remission. The crowd got quiet. Tennessee, shooting 50 percent, somehow fell behind. It got even at 34 just before intermission. Lanier had three points. Ziggy had eight assists.

All of us and two or three others expected Rick Barnes to spill his soda or turn over a chair and deliver a wake-up call. If he presented a spirited halftime pep talk, nothing came of it. Okpara and Zeigler launched the second half by getting into worse foul trouble.

South Carolina was ahead 42-41 when things started to change. The home team took off on a 23-10 run. Lanier scored from the baseline. Lanier got a layup off a crisp Gainey pass. Phillips scored from the lane. Lanier hit back-to-back threes, a two-pointer and a free throw.

Phillips powered in a goal and actually converted a free throw. The crowd cheered. He is much better from the field than the foul line.

Okpara rejoined the war, put in a rebound and made it 64-52 with under eight remaining. South Carolina looked tired. It never quit. Ziggy missed three free throws before he finally hit one.

South Carolina got 15 points and 14 rebounds from Nick Pringle. Jamarii Thomas scored 20. The Gamecocks beat the Vols by one in rebounding.

Tennessee finished with 54.5 field-goal accuracy percentage. It hit a dreadful nine of 21 free throws.

Barnes said it was crucial that Lanier took over the game when he did – 16 points in a little more than five minutes. He said Phillips made a big difference.

This was the Vols’ 25th victory, third such success in the Barnes era. The SEC record is 12-6. Three losses were by a total of five points.

“And that’s how fine the line is between winning and losing in our league,” said the coach.

Tennessee recognized seven seniors after the game: guard Darlinstone Dubar , guard Jordan Gainey , guard Grant Hurst , guard Chaz Lanier , guard Jahmai Mashack , forward Igor Miličić Jr., and guard Zakai Zeigler .

Barnes was emotional about the senior celebration. He said he couldn’t thank the fans enough for staying after the game to make it happen.

“It’s an emotional time for the guys … when you have poured every fiber of your being into this program, the way Zakai and Jahmai have done … and you think about Jordan these last two years … and the transfer portal, the way that group bought in … you want them to have the best day ever.

“I think Jahmai said it, the biggest thing was they wanted to make their family proud and wanted to make Vol Nation proud. And they did.”

Barnes didn’t have to say how much he appreciates Ziggy and Shack for staying and playing the entire way, what they have done for the program.

“Watching how far they have both come, it’s emotional, because I know how hard I’ve been on both of them from a coach’s standpoint. But I think they understand it’s out of my love and respect for them. They know how much we care about them.

“Those two guys serving for the four years have lived up to our motto, It’s Not About Me, as well as any two players that have ever come through the program.”

Coming next: The SEC tournament begins Wednesday in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena, home of the National Hockey League Predators. The Vols earned a double bye and will play Friday afternoon.

Tennessee won the SEC Tournament in 2022.

Marvin West welcomes comments or questions from readers. His address is marvinwest75@gmail.com