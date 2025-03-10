On Tuesday, March 4, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, as part of the 313 Initiative, conducted multiple traffic stops linked to a suspected trap house. Based on intelligence gathered, detectives secured a search warrant for the residence – what they found was staggering:

16 firearms (including 3 automatic weapons & 2 short-barreled rifles)

302 grams of fentanyl (equivalent to 151,000 lethal doses)

88.5 grams of methamphetamine

14.7 grams of cocaine

7 grams of marijuana

$13,935 in cash

4 arrests (including suspects with outstanding warrants)

According to the Sheriff’s Office report: “The relentless efforts of our dedicated detectives continue to disrupt drug trafficking organizations that are poisoning our community. Every bust like this saves lives and helps keep Knox County safe.”

Repeat Offender Sentenced to 15 years

DA Charme Allen said prosecutors in the Career Gang Unit obtained a 15-year sentence against a repeat offender who broke into his cousin’s house and stole money. The 44-year-old male was convicted of aggravated burglary.

On August 8, 2022, Ofc. Charles Kuykendall with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary call at a residence off Western Avenue. At the scene, Ofc. Kuykendall learned from the victim that her cousin had broken into her house, ransacked the kitchen and stolen money that was on the counter. Fingerprints corroborated the victim’s identification.

“This repeat offender will now be off our streets for many years to come,” said DA Allen. The man has nine prior felony convictions from other jurisdictions, including three prior convictions for aggravated burglary. Details here.

Federal Jury convicts in elder mail and wire fraud

On March 7, 2025, following a three-day trial in the U. S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee, Knoxville, a jury convicted a 43-year-old man from Atlanta of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. He faces a sentence of up to 20 years.

Evidence showed a scheme to defraud elderly victims by stealing money from individuals intending to invest their money. The perpetrators then posed as federal agents who promised to help the victims recover money lost through investments; victims were induced to pay fake fees, taxes and court costs, yet did not receive the return of any lost money – the victims only lost more. Details here.

Notes & Quotes

Former Sheriff Jimmy “J.J.” Jones has announced another run for sheriff. Tom Spangler has served eight years and is term-limited in 2026. Next thing will be former Sheriff Tim Hutchison and maybe the spirit of “Banana Man” E. B. Bowles declaring. Can’t we find a sheriff who is 30, 40, 50 or 60?

Two allies of President Donald Trump have launched bids for leadership roles with the D.C. Bar Association, according to a story by Allan Smith on NBC News. Bradley Bondi, a lawyer who is Atty. Gen. Pam Bondi’s brother, and Alicia Long, a deputy to Ed Martin, the interim U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, are running for president and treasurer. The election runs from April to June, according to the organization’s website. Qualifying deadline was March 7, 2025

Trump moving too fast for you? A nonprofit, Just Security, is publishing a daily update of legal challenges to various Executive Orders coming from the White House. The tracker was first published on January 29, 2025.