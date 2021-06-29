Haslam plays it safe in ‘Presence’

I wanted to write about former Knoxville Mayor Bill Haslam’s new book this week. The only problem was, that meant I had to read it.

If you know me even a little, you know that I don’t see things from the same perspective as Haslam. But there is one aspect of existence that we seem to have in common, and that is what’s at the heart of “Faithful Presence: The Promise and the Peril of Faith in the Public Square.”

Haslam and I are both Christians. “Faithful Presence” was supposedly about what Christians can and should bring to civic life in this era of divisiveness and vitriol.

I had my doubts that Haslam could write, much less write in an appealing fashion. I certainly questioned whether our interpretations of Biblical teaching would be in accord, considering many of his positions as Tennessee’s governor from 2011 to 2019.

Even the fact that he was writing about a Christian take on politics when we live in a multicultural and pluralistic society bothered me.

I haven’t become his biggest fan, but I did find the book worth my time. Haslam’s writing is conversational yet informed and occasionally humorous (on purpose). I’m guessing he had a very good researcher, and probably a good editor (though I noticed one misused homophone and a noun/verb disagreement). The book is well organized and thoughtful.

Haslam acknowledges that he wrote the book for Christians, whom he asserts should not shy away from public forums; but he also hopes that non-Christians will get some insights about his religion as well.

I’m not sure how interested non-Christians will be, but “Faithful Presence” makes it clear that followers of Christ are “broken” people, and their faith is often more aspirational than evident. Haslam’s scripture references describe the ideal behavior, not necessarily the real behavior Christ followers exhibit. I’ve always heard that being a Christian means “trying” to be like Christ, not being Christ-like.

The phrase “faithful presence” comes from the book “To Change the World” by University of Virginia professor James Davison Hunter and refers to God’s commands to the Israelites exiled in Babylon. The Jews were to live peaceably and put down roots though not to assimilate but instead be a faithful presence of their religion until God brought them out of captivity.

Haslam uses not only his experiences but also those of others, so the book isn’t self-celebratory. He shares some of his flaws and refers to others. He emphasizes the core values of doing justice, loving mercy and walking humbly and explains the true meaning of being meek. He also reminds us that Christians are supposed to be “different.” I have no argument with his theology.

My problem with the book is that it seems incomplete. Haslam sticks to the middle, saying that Democrats and Republicans are equally to blame for the uncivil discourse in politics. But just as in his anecdote about a missed opportunity he regrets, he refuses to acknowledge responsibility for any of the mistakes of his party or even his gubernatorial administration.

He talks about Jesus clearing merchants from the temple while alluding to business as the savior of the American way of life. He cautiously praises Black Lives Matter while ignoring his own attacks on the Occupy movement when he was in office.

He doesn’t criticize the obstreperous Donald Trump or the hypocritical Mitch McConnell. His description of successor Bill Lee as a “friend and a brother” was a powerful reality check, just when I thought we might have more in common than not.

Haslam offers some good insights and advice for Christians, including the admonition not to let politics define your faith but let faith define your politics. But ultimately, he comes off like the politician that he is. He doesn’t want to alienate his base or his colleagues.

He’s only 62. At some point he may have more politicking to do.

◊ As I was writing this column Monday night, I took a Facebook break and was stunned to learn that a friend had died earlier in the day.

Vania Smrkovski, 52, was a beloved and respected member of Knoxville’s theater and filmmaking communities. A native of Minneapolis, Minn., he moved with his family to Knoxville in 1985 and graduated from Karns High School in 1986. He left the University of Tennessee before graduating to work as a software developer.

Vania rekindled his early love of theater about 13 years ago and got involved with various stage companies and film productions. His enthusiasm was infectious, and he was generous with his time and talents.

He was a mentor and cheerleader for many. He developed a passion for preparing charcuterie and would report his successes and failures on Facebook. He loved to support local food and drink establishments and was equally fond of hosting friends at home.

He was in an accident last week and reportedly died of a combination of his injuries and existing medical issues.

His death is a big loss to the community. My sympathies go to his family, which already lost his 107-year-old grandmother this year, his close friends and his two beloved dogs.

Betsy Pickle is a veteran reporter and editor who occasionally likes to share her opinions with KnoxTNToday readers.