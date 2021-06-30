Haley Jones joins PBS

Haley Jones has joined East Tennessee PBS in the newly created position of education specialist. She will work with parents and educators to drive regional education initiatives. Jones has worked with Knox County Schools for five years. She holds a master’s degree in teacher education, a bachelor’s in medieval and renaissance studies with a minor in elementary education from UT-Knoxville.

Upcoming

Independence Day Concert by the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will start at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 3, in the Tennessee Amphitheater at World’s Fair Park. Details.

Farragut Parade will start at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 3, at the Farragut High School junior lot. Details.

Powell Parade will step off from Powell Middle School at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 3, and the PBPA Party at Powell Station Park will follow.

Knoxville and Knox County offices along with KAT bus service will be closed Monday, July 5, for the holiday.

Gov

Knoxville appointments June 29: Darlene Gwaltney to Knoxville Animal Control Board; reappointment of Carolyn “K-Kin” Fairbank to board of directors of The Development Corporation of Knox County; Logan Higgins and Marité Pérez to Knox Planning (replacing architect Elizabeth Eason and planner Sandra Korbelik, whose terms expired).