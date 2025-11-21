Today’s hike started at 7:47 a.m. from the Townsend Wye and proceeded up the Chestnut Top Trail for two and a half hours. The car temperature showed 29 degrees; however, little wind was felt, and the sun felt good on my back. According to the Hiking Trails of the Smokies book (better known as the “Hikers Bible), the trail starts at about 1200 feet above sea level and at the highest point reaches about 2450 feet above sea level. The trail ends 4.3 miles later at its junction with the School House Gap Trail.

The first half mile of the trail is a little more challenging because of its footing. The trail would be considered moderately difficult. At this time of year, one has to be extra careful because of the heavy leaf cover, which hides many roots and protruding rocks. Hiking poles are most helpful in preventing falls while on the trail. Also, it is important to have hiking boots that reach above the ankles.

The trail is named after the American Chestnut tree.

The views were nice today, with much of the foliage gone from the trees. About a half mile up the trail, one can see Townsend. There was still some nice, colorful foliage on some of the trees (especially Red Oaks and Scarlet Oaks). It was a pleasant surprise to find the following Spring wildflowers in bloom: Long Spurred Violet (1), Star Chickweed (3), and Sweet White Violet (2). Also, there were a few Fall wildflowers (Blue Asters and White Top Asters) in bloom (mostly well past their peak bloom). Close to a mile up the trail, there is a large hollow tree standing beside the trail.

Some of the Rosebay Rhododendrons and Trailing Arbutus already have buds formed for next spring’s wildflower lovers.

The turnaround on today’s hike was at the highest point of the trail, which is approximately 2.7 miles up the trail. It was nice speaking to seven other hikers coming up the trail.

The trail is very popular in the early Spring because of its abundant wildflowers. There are many parking spaces at the Townsend Wye; however, at times, especially on weekends in July and October, it can be challenging to find one. Arriving early in the morning usually results in adequate parking.

Tom Harrington is a regular hiker who reports on his hikes in the Smokies.

