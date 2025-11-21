Knox traveled with the Espiritus and Overtons to Bryson City, NC, to ride on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad.

Traveling with about 500 of their closest friends, our group rode in the Catamount Car, seated at a table for four, enjoying the 32-mile round-trip from Bryson City to Dillsboro and back. The stop in Dillsboro allowed 80 minutes of shopping at the quaint community stores, offering everything from specialty jams to hand-carved walking sticks. There are also restaurants and breweries close by.

This particular trip is called the Tuckasegee River Excursion, one of several options for travelers. It provides a ride through the 836-foot-long Cowee Tunnel and passes by the famous movie set for The Fugitive, starring Harrison Ford, where the $1 million set wreckage still rests.

