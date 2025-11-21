Whether you want to float a creek or climb a wall, here’s your link.

Grow Oak Ridge prepares for Winter Market

When one season ends, another begins – at least in Anderson County where Grow Oak Ridge will launch its 10th year of the indoor Winter Farmers Market on Saturday, December 6, 2025, from 9 a.m. to noon at Roane State Community College, 701 Briarcliff Ave., Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

You’ll find:

Seasonal vegetables like kale, lettuce, sweet potatoes and more

Farm-fresh eggs and pasture-raised meats

Homemade baked goods

Hot foods ready to take home

Locally crafted gifts

Live music and more

Volunteers needed for Nourish Kids Club

The club is for children ages 2-12 who will receive free veggie tastings and $5 in produce bucks to spend with local farmers on their own fresh produce. Club hours are concurrent with the market itself – 9 a.m. until noon every Saturday. It meets in the back room of the market.

Delivery option

Order Oak Ridge Farmers Market-To-Go by noon every Thursday for free home deliveries (on orders $49 or more) or curbside pickup. Get registered now and you’ll be ready for opening day. Free delivery is in Oak Ridge and Hardin Valley. Weekly reminders are offered.

Double your SNAP benefits

Each Saturday, stop in at the Welcome Desk. Scan your EBT card to purchase SNAP tokens for the market. Grow Oak Ridge will match them with “double up food bucks” tokens, up to $20 per day for fresh produce. Tokens do not expire.

Grow Oak Ridge is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, always seeking volunteers and donors. Local donations make the Nourish Kids Club and the Double Up Food Bucks possible.

Grow Oak Ridge is a community-building endeavor. A win-win-win. Farmers and other vendors earn income; consumers get fresh foods directly from producers; and shut-ins can use the free delivery to buy from neighbors.

Six TVA campgrounds closed until December 1

The Tennessee Valley Authority closed six campgrounds for winter on Saturday, Nov. 15, and they will reopen on December 1 for the 2026 camping season. Campers made over 97,000 visits to TVA-developed campgrounds this year. TVA and Tennessee Valley Hospitality partner to provide the public with access to these six campgrounds.

“Whether vacationers are seeking access to Tennessee River and its tributaries, outdoor adventure, relaxing escape, or a base location to tour the region; the unique partnership between TVA and Tennessee Valley Hospitality offers locations where campers can create lifelong memories,” said Jason McNutt, TVA land contract specialist.

The six TVA campgrounds, all in Tennessee, are:

Reservations open for the 2026 camping season on December 1 at gocamptennessee.com.

Two new assistant commissioners for TN Ag Department

You may recall that Dr. Charlie Hatcher, a veterinarian and all-around good guy, resigned as commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) at the end of September and his deputy, former state Rep. Andy Holt, was named commissioner effective October 1, 2025.

Hatcher was appointed by Gov. Bill Lee and served for almost seven years as commissioner and more than 21 years in the TDA.

It’s not uncommon to see top assistants leave ahead of their boss. What is uncommon, though, is that Andy Holt has hired two assistant commissioners. There’s an election ahead in 2026 and the new governor might want to bring in his or her own team.

Meet your new assistant commissioners:

Logan Hess is handling policy and legislation at TDA. The announcement came on October 28. Hess, a Knoxville native, will succeed Carol Coley McDonald, who will retire after nearly 15 years of service. Hess has been working alongside McDonald to ensure a smooth transition.

Hess will work closely with members of the Tennessee General Assembly and agriculture industry leaders. He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and history from King University in Bristol, Tennessee. He and his family live in Wilson County. Outside of work, he enjoys watching baseball, playing golf, and spending time outdoors with his two young children.

Maria Ramsey is assistant commissioner for public affairs. This announcement came on November 20.

She will oversee internal and external communications and lead the department’s efforts to engage with the public, stakeholders and industry partners, Holt said. She will direct the public affairs office, manage media relations and support programs that promote Tennessee’s agricultural story across the state and beyond.

Before joining TDA, Ramsey worked as a coordinator for public policy and government relations at Merck Animal Health. A native of Queens, New York, Ramsey earned a bachelor’s degree in animal science from Kansas State University and a master’s degree in ag education from the University of Georgia. She is pursuing her doctorate in agricultural leadership, with a focus on science communication, at the University of Georgia.

In her free time, Ramsey spends time with her husband, Blake, and their two rescue dogs, Georgia and Texas.