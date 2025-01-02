Mamas, don’t let your babies grow up to be cowboys… Waylon and Willie

“I always wanted to live on a farm,” said former Knoxvillian Andy Holt (no relation to the former president of the University of Tennessee). Young Holt served 10 years in the state House from Dresden, Tennessee, and now is living the good life with a nice salary from the TN Department of Agriculture (TDA).

“I actually grew up in the city of Knoxville until my parents were able to buy a house in Knox County,” he related in the November 9, 2012, TN Home and Farm magazine.

“I started working on that goal (to live on a farm) early on in life. I got involved in 4-H and FFA, where I raised sheep, had chickens and was involved with multiple agricultural activities. … Between high school and college, I … moved to Wyoming to work for three consecutive summers. I worked on a ranch as a cowboy … and that experience not only helped me grow up and become a man, it also convinced me of my love for agriculture.”

Now Andy and wife Ellie have seven children and a farm that grows pumpkins, pigs and pine trees. Ellie posted to Facebook.

And Andrew Holt, who took a job with the state after leaving the legislature, has been named deputy commission for TDA. Holt replaced Deputy Commissioner Jeff Aiken who retired.

Holt, 42, started in 2021 as director of business development for TDA.

“Andy’s wealth of experience and forward-thinking approach will ensure that our programs will continue to align with the needs of farmers and foresters in Tennessee,” said Commissioner Charlie Hatcher DVM.

Holt earned a bachelor’s degree from UT Knoxville in agricultural economics, followed by an MBA with focus on economics and finance from UT Martin. He was elected to the legislature in 2010 and served until November 2020, having opted not to file for re-election.

According to the most recent records we could find on a week when seemingly no one was at work, “Andrew Holt in 2021 was employed at Tennessee Department of Agriculture and had an annual salary of $93,800. This salary was 121 percent higher than the average and 132 percent higher than the median salary in Tennessee Department of Agriculture.”

