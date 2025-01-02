Happy New Year! The real estate business continued strong through the Christmas holiday and year end. In the shortened work week, we recorded 1,051 deeds which included 228 trust deeds (loans) and 173 warranty deeds (property sales).

The loans had a total value of $70.74 million with eight over $1 million. Truist Bank backed the largest loan at $3.2 million, followed by a $ 3.1 million loan from R.J. Louis & Company Inc. The other high value loans are:

Last week, warranty deeds (property sales) worth $84.56 million made up 173 of the total recordings. Fourteen of those were valued over $1 million. The largest commercial property transfer was the PureMagic Car Wash in the Grassy Creek Shopping Center at Schaad Road & Western Avenue. After only seven months of ownership, Puremagic Car Wash of Alcoa LLC sold the property to Darlington Investment Group LLC for $4.9 million.

Another high value sale was 6262 Clinton Hwy., which holds a small apartment/hotel building. CCC Management LLC sold the property to Bradford Evolve Treatment Services LLC for $4.5 million. Third on the list was the sale of 2811 John Deere Drive in East Knoxville off Cherry Street. R.J. Louis & Company LLC sold the property to Ten Gold Properties LLC for $3.45 million.

Escapees RV Park at 908 E Raccoon Valley Road, not far from I-75, also has a new owner as of last week. Nomad Mail Co. Inc sold the 25-acre park to Raccoon RV LLC for $2.23 million.

Fountain Brook Apartments in Fountain City changed hands as well. The private party owner sold the complex to Holbrook Dr. LLC for $1.87 million.

Another multi-family building in North Knoxville sold for $1.7 million — an individual sold the 10-unit apartment building just off Rifle Range Drive to Son Light Way LLC.

Bush Jankins Properties sold a property in the Cogdill Commercial Park in West Knoxville. Home of LeMond Bicycles at 10200 Upper Ridge Way was sold to Upper Ridge Investors LLC for $1.45 million.

The last on the list is the property at 10801 Hardin Valley Drive, across from Valley Vista Road. The private estate sold the 1.02-acre property to CPP Knox GP for $1.15 million.

We have the year-to-date comparison chart updated through 12/27/2024:

The opportunity is here to protect your most valuable asset in 2025! Sign up for the FREE Property Fraud Alert Program which is in place for all Knox County residents. Once you have enrolled, if any documents are recorded, you will receive an email notification. If it’s something unexpected, we can provide information about the recording with just a phone call to the office. The easy enrollment can be completed here. Just follow the prompts and give yourself FREE peace of mind about the deed to your home.

Nick McBride is register of deeds for Knox County.