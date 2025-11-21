Zoo Knoxville is excited to share that Kumi, a 27-year-old female Western lowland gorilla, has given birth to a healthy infant. This is Kumi’s first baby with silverback Bantu and her first birth since arriving at Zoo Knoxville in 2024.

Kumi went into labor around 8:10 a.m., and by approximately 8:15 a.m. she had delivered a healthy infant. Keeper staff observed the birth and noted that Kumi immediately began cleaning and holding her newborn.

“We actually had an ultrasound the day before and everything looked great,” said Great Apes Keeper KateLyn Miller. “We saw the baby crowning, it all happened really quickly. Five minutes later, we had a healthy newborn. Kumi has been calm, attentive, and doing everything exactly as a new mom should.”

In the hours following the birth, keepers observed positive interactions from the troop, with Bantu keeping a respectful distance and the younger females showing curiosity.

“Our youngest female gorilla, Andi, has been very interested and is learning by watching Kumi,” added Miller. “Kumi keeps the baby close and sets boundaries when she needs to. She’s doing an amazing job.”

Western lowland gorillas are critically endangered, and births in accredited zoos help maintain a genetically healthy and sustainable population for the future.

“Each gorilla birth brings new hope for the future of this critically endangered species,” said President & CEO Bill Street. “This infant represents meaningful progress in the collective effort to protect Western lowland gorillas.”

This is the fourth gorilla birth in Zoo Knoxville’s history and the first since 2016. Kumi will have access to her exhibit and the gorilla troop, providing guests the possibility of seeing her with her newborn. However, visibility will vary based on Kumi’s comfort and the needs of the infant.

For more information about Zoo Knoxville and its conservation initiatives, visit zooknoxville.org.

Zoo Knoxville’s mission is to deliver dynamic guest experiences while inspiring action to save wildlife and wild places. For more information on Zoo Knoxville’s commitment to wildlife conservation, events, membership, and planning your visit, go here.

Located at 3500 Knoxville Zoo Dr.,37914, Zoo Knoxville is open every day 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Follow Zoo Knoxville on Facebook, Instagram, X.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.