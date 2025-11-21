Last week, the Dining Duo had no luck finding a food truck open or possibly closed due to the unpredictable East Tennessee weather, so we headed for Corner 16 at 1460 Bob Kirby Road based on a reader recommendation.

We arrived around noon, and there was no waiting. Our server was quick and attentive. Drinks arrived, orders taken, and we were enjoying our chosen meals in no time.

Duo One chose the burger bowl with fries. The large bowl with lettuce, tomato, cheese, pickles, and a burger was cooked to perfection.

Duo Two chose the BLT that was made with a full half pound of bacon, lettuce and tomato served on toasted Challah bread with a side order of sweet potato fries.

Everything was appetizing and very tasty so we will definitely return.

There are two Corner 16 restaurants in Knoxville: Bob Kirby Rd and 9637 Kroger Park Drive.

They offer daily specials, half-price wines, Happy Hour, dine-in or carry-out. They are open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dining Duo is looking for the “hidden gem eateries “where the locals fill the breakfast and lunch hour; those local haunts tucked into the out of way or right on the way places missed in the hustle and bustle of the day. Email us your recommendations at knoxtndiningduo@gmail.com.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.