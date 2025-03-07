I spent a day this week on the Cucumber Gap Trail. This trail is considered a moderately challenging route, taking a little over two hours to complete.

While no dogs are allowed, hikers might encounter other hikers and even horseback riders.

I quit counting when I reached three dozen Hepatica in full bloom or almost full bloom

They were on the first half mile of the trail from Jakes Creek. One of the blooms was a beautiful lavender color.

Tom Harrington is a regular hiker who reports on wildflowers in the Smokies.