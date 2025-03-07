The Dining Duo has been waiting for Captain Crab, 4834 N. Broadway in Fountain City, to open and during its second month, staff and kitchen are doing a great job.

An expansive menu of seafood with the specialty of the house being Famous Low Country Boil where diners can choose the standard boil of snow crab legs, shrimp, sausage, corn and potato or mix and match with 12 choices of seafood fare for boiling.

The menu includes 16 appetizers of which the Duo chose two: calamari and hush puppies. The servings were generous and we brought home some of both.

Entrees, besides the boils, include multiple fried seafood choices called baskets, and seven different seafood Po Boys and one chicken Po Boy.

There is a lunch, kids and dessert menu.

The Duo chose the same entrée in the oyster basket with sweet potato fries. Fried oysters can be chancy as sometimes they can be small and over fried. Not these oysters. They were plump and delicious with continued generous servings so it was more than could be finished at the setting.

Our server, Jessica, treated us like old friends, joking and showing a love for her job through her service. She even hand made the cocktail sauce for us and it was a perfect condiment.

Captain Crab is open Sunday -Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

