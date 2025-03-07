I am sharing local venues and in honor of Women’s History Month, today’s adventure takes us to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, 700 Hall of Fame Drive, 37915.

Established in 1999, the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame’s 35,000 square foot facility has told the story of women’s basketball, both domestic and international. Being one of a kind, the site not only holds the world’s largest basketball, it has three different courts for visitors, and the iconic 17-foot tall bronze Berenson Statue.

The Berenson Statue depicts three figures: a player from the 1890s, a player in a contemporary uniform, and a young girl representing the future of the sport.

The bronze sculpture was named in honor of educator and founding mother of the game, Senda Berenson, who was a physical education teacher credited with adapting the game of basketball for women in 1892.

There have been 25 classes inducted into the Hall of Fame: Inductees.

The 2025 class of seven legends will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on June 14, 2025, at the Historic Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville, Tennessee. The 2025 inductees are Alana Beard, Sue Bird, Mark Campbell, Danielle Donehew, Sylvia Fowles, Lucille Kyvallos and Cappie Poindexter.

For information, sponsorship packages and tickets, go here.

Hours of operation are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday until April 30 and Monday- Saturday from May 1-August 31.

Admission prices are $5.95 for children over 4 and seniors; $7.95 for adults

