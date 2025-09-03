Harmony Family Center received significant funding from the United Way of Greater Knox and the Lawson Family Foundation to expand its Education Advocacy services at no cost to families in 12 Knox County schools.

Through this funding, the families now have greater access to expert support in navigating their child’s education. At the same time, students in several Knox County Community Schools and high schools will receive free, high-quality advocacy to ensure their educational rights and needs are met: Green Magnet Academy, Beaumont Magnet Academy, Belle Morris, Spring Hill, Christenberry, Sarah Moore Greene and Lonsdale elementary schools; Whittle Springs and Vine middle schools; Central, Austin-East and Fulton high schools.

“This funding allows us to walk alongside more families, helping them feel supported and informed as they navigate school systems,” said Nicole Coning, CEO of Harmony. “Our goal is to ensure every child has the opportunity to thrive by connecting families with the right services and support.

For more information or to request services, visit harmonyfamilycenter.org/educational-advocacy/.

