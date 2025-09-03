Did you take a road trip this summer? Probably not like this one!

Run for the Hills by Kevin Wilson is not the typical vacation romp. The travelers are searching for something and someone. Do not worry! They experience some hijinks along the way.

Kevin Wilson lives in Sewanee, Tennessee, and is an associate professor in the English and Creative Writing Department at the University of the South. Run for the Hills is his fifth fiction novel. His third novel Nothing to See Here was a Read with Jenna book club pick in 2019 and a New York Times bestseller.

Madeline “Mad” Hill lives a quiet life with her mother on a farm in Coalfield until a PT Cruiser-driving stranger arrives and insists he is her older half-sibling. The story he tells of his father abandoning his family in Boston when Reuben was a child sounds all too familiar. The private detective Rube hired found Mad, and Rube says they have other half-siblings who were left behind. Rube is on a mission to find them and then their father, and he wants Mad to join him.

She does, and the result is a sibling story like none I have read previously. Before the summer ends, take a road trip with the Hill children as they follow clues across the country to find the father who abandoned them all.

Look for these recommendations and other books at Knox County Online Library or your local independent bookstore each week.

Linda Sullivan is an avid reader and wants to make you one, too. For more recommendations or to discuss books, reach out to her at thebookwhisperertn@gmail.com or follow her on Instagram at @thebookwhisperertn.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.