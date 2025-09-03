September is National Save A Tiger Month, and the Tiger Temple at Zoo Knoxville offers a face-to-face with the majestic Malayan tigers, Tahan and Batari, every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 3 p.m.

The tiger was not scientifically described until 1758, being spotted from the Himalayan foothills to Bali.

Fun facts about tigers:

Tigers are the biggest among the cat species in the world.

Tigers can swim in the water very fast.

Tiger cubs are born blind and take a couple of weeks to open their eyes for the first time.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) listed tigers as an endangered species in 2015, categorizing them under the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. Among the main reasons for the sharp decline in the tiger population are human-wildlife friction, habitat fragmentation and poaching. According to the latest statistics from the World Wildlife Fund (2022), there are approximately 3,900 tigers left in the world.

September was designated as National Save A Tiger Month by the World Wildlife Fund to remind people that the tiger population is under threat, and it is our responsibility to do our part in ensuring these magnificent creatures do not become extinct.

Zoo Knoxville’s Tahan and Batari are rare creatures that will leave you in awe of these incredible animals and inspired to join us in their conservation journey.

