After a frigid introduction to 2025, Knoxville in its first stages of thawing out and hopefully bringing more of its first-class patrons to the places that offer such memorable visits. As always, there’s plenty of artistic and athletic adventures to dive into all across our lovely city. Experimental live productions, legacy acts, even some month-late resolution conventions are all in the mix for this weekend’s agenda.

The Harlem Globetrotters – Food City Center (January 30, 7 p.m.)

The funniest roster in sports is coming back to Knoxville! Sports fans, lovers of physical comedy and admirers of unreal athleticism can all find some enjoyment in a basketball program that’s celebrating its 99th birthday this year. Tickets can be purchased at the link above.

Chanticleer – Clayton Center for the Arts (January 30, 7:30-10:30 p.m.)

Maryville’s newest venue is impressive in scope and scale. To populate these opulent halls, they’ve brought in a wide range of talent, continuing on that trend this weekend with Chanticleer. Founded in 1978, this choral conglomerate call themselves “an orchestra of voices,” performing hits old and new across genre-drawn lines. Come get a glimpse of musical history at one of East Tennessee’s soon to be arts and culture staples.

Al Stewart & Livingston Taylor (January 31, 7:30 p.m.)

After taking a hiatus from the road for a few years, these two prolific yet humble musicians are teaming up with a stop in Scruffy City. Stewart is a career songwriter with over 20 records that see guests such as Jimmy Page and Phil Collins in the credits. Livingston has a similar story, yet now uses his knowledge as a professor at Berklee College of Music, recounting his days of playing with Joni Mitchell and Jimmy Buffett to educate the next generation. It’s safe to say class is in session this weekend at the Bijou, so don’t be tardy.

Marshall Tucker Band – Knoxville Civic Auditorium (January 31, 7:30 p.m.)

Continuing on that trend of residencies in every jukebox comes the Marshall Tucker Band right down the street at the Civic Center. Their signature swampy setlist is sure to bring warmth and a recollection of southern summers amidst our current cold front. Led by original frontman Doug Gray, the group still brings that simple yet timeless sound over fifty years since they first graced the stage.

States of Becoming Opening Reception – Knoxville Museum of Art (January 31, 6-9 p.m.)

The Knoxville Museum of Art is always bringing in fresh perspectives to our ever-growing community. For the next three months, they’ll have collections from artists experiencing cultural assimilation. The idea for the exhibit is inspired by curator Fitsum Shebeshe’s move from Ethiopia to Baltimore. The opening reception will feature a conversation with the curator as well as musical performances and food from Tarik’s North African.

Knoxville Opera La Bohème – Tennessee Theater (January 31, 7:30 p.m. & February 2, 2 p.m.)

One of the most famous and medium-defining operas of all time, La Bohème carefully intertwines stories of love and loss through the lives of bohemian artists in Paris, France, and their drama-driven 19th century. Sweeping musical motifs with a story of emotional twists and turns makes this a great litmus test for new fans of opera, as well as a familiar favorite to its longtime frequenters.

The Local Honeys – Laurel Theater (January 31, 8-10 p.m.)

At the top of the new-gen folk renaissance currently resides the East Kentucky duo, The Local Honeys. Hot off their debut title record and with live sessions on outlets like Western AF, they’re quickly becoming one of the genre’s most noteworthy groups. The grime of rural living paired with delicate vocals crooning on fragile themes gives this pair a fresh perspective on rural living and the angels and demons that come with the territory.

Three Viewings – Old City Performing Arts Center (January 30 – February 2, Thursday- Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, 2:30 p.m.)

Three monologues, varying from comedic to dramatic, set over a three-day Christmas weekend in a Midwest funeral home. An LA drifter and jewel thief, an undertaker in a complicated love-affair and a widower whose husbands left some skeletons in the closet populate this complicated yet intricate collection of stories. The trio of stories has the potential to be one of Knoxville’s most unique productions of the year.

Brunch Buffet Cruise – Volunteer Princess (recurring on Saturdays, 1-2:30 p.m.)

This 90-minute cruise throughout Knoxville is perfect for an early Saturday date or an excuse to get the kids outside and in the fresh air. A full menu plus an upper deck offering mimosas at the bar makes this an inclusive setting for friends and family. If there’s a special occasion you’re looking to celebrate, they also have amenities for those as well!

Farragut Health & Wellness Expo – Farragut Community Center (February 2, 1-5 p.m.)

Over three dozen local businesses specializing in health and wellness are coming to Farragut for a showcase of services across the board. This event is a great kickstart or second wind to that New Year’s resolution that maybe got pushed off once emails and meeting invites started to snowball in the inbox. The event is totally free and open to the public.

