Hoogland Restaurant Group (HRG), the largest owner and operator of Marco’s Pizza franchises with more than 130 locations, announced the acquisition of nine Marco’s Pizza locations across Tennessee and North Carolina, including eight stores in Knoxville, Tennessee.

To further support its team, HRG has made job retention a top priority, retaining all staff to ensure continuity and stability. To further support its team, the franchisee group has introduced a retention bonus program aimed at rewarding managers and fostering long-term loyalty.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled about our opportunity to make a positive impact in Knoxville,” said Zach McLaughlin, director of company operations at HRG. “We love running great restaurants with great team members. Plus, we’re dedicated to giving back locally and providing our customers with the high-quality food and service they’ve come to expect when walking into a Marco’s Pizza.”

The newly acquired Knoxville locations have partnered with East Tennessee Children’s Hospital to donate 10% of proceeds from every Marco’s Kids Mega Meal Deal sold. Systemwide, the Marco’s Pizza Foundation is a collective extension of the brand’s mission to empower franchisees and team members to make a positive difference in their communities. The Foundation supports four key pillars:

School & Education Hunger Prevention & Nutrition Workforce Development Entrepreneurship

Marco’s Pizza is headquartered in Toledo, Ohio. Marco’s was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale “Pat” Giammarco.

Information and quotes for this article from All Points Public Relations