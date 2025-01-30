Wallace Real Estate is proud to announce its partnership with Knoxville Smokies Baseball as the official sponsor of the on-deck circle at Covenant Health Park. This partnership celebrates two East Tennessee institutions coming together to prepare for big moments, whether it’s stepping up to the plate or stepping into a new home.

“Wallace has been helping generations of East Tennesseans prepare for their own life-changing moments since 1936, and we are thrilled to partner with the Smokies as they bring baseball to Downtown Knoxville. This is an exciting chapter for our city, and we’re honored to be part of this monumental growth,” said Andrew McGranaghan, chief development officer of Wallace Real Estate. “I remember going to games at Bill Meyer as a kid, so to come full circle and be able to partner with the Smokies at this level is a dream come true. We are thrilled to see baseball back downtown at such a beautiful venue.”

Wallace Real Estate, with its newly opened downtown office, is deeply rooted in Knoxville. The company’s story began in 1936 with its first office in the Journal Arcade Building on Gay Street. Over the decades, Wallace has earned the trust of homebuyers and sellers by offering unmatched expertise, dedication and a commitment to the local community.

“Having the right team — your home team — by your side is the key to any winning strategy,” McGranaghan added. “Just like the Smokies prepare for their at bat in the Wallace on-deck circle, the Wallace team is here to help buyers and sellers knock it out of the park with their next home purchase or sale.”

The Knoxville Smokies’ move to Downtown Knoxville at Covenant Health Park represents a new era of growth and excitement for the city. Wallace Real Estate is proud to support this vibrant future as a trusted partner and a community leader.

Kate Spears is the social, media and events specialist for Wallace Real Estate and can be reached at kate@wallacetn.com.