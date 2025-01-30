The Cathedral Concert Series is proud to present The Lighter Side of Beethoven on Sunday, February 16, 4:30-5:30 p.m. at The Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, 711 South Northshore Drive Knoxville, TN 37919.

The concert is under the direction of maestro Brian Salesky.

Amadeus Concert Ensemble & Knoxville Symphony Youth Choir will be featured along with soloists Mary-Hollis Hundley, soprano (debut); Jacqueline Brecheen, soprano; Michael Anthony McGee, bass-baritone (debut); and John Overholt, tenor.

Admission is free but seating is limited so please get tickets now: tickets.

The event will also be live streamed, recorded and archived access available here.