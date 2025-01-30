GO! Contemporary Dance Works presents the return of ballet, ALICE in Wonderland, on February 22, 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, February 23, 2 p.m. at the Bijou Theatre.

A Knoxville fan-favorite, ALICE: A Revolutionary Ballet is hailed as one of GO! Contemporary Dance Works’ most beloved works, narrating the world of Wonderland with eye-popping visuals, gravity-defying aerials, and stunning set design.

Lisa Hall McKee’s spectacular production reimagines this classic story in a whimsical style set to famous scores by George Bizet, Leo Delibes, and others.

This large-scale production includes a cast of over 70 talented dancers with work from six choreographers, featuring professionals and a lead guest artist from New York City.

This revolutionary ballet integrates vibrant costuming, elaborate scenery and animated projection to bring the colorful wonderland to life on the Bijou Theatre stage.

Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased here via Ticketmaster. Prices range from $25-35 in advance to $40 at the door.

GO! is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Visit here more information.