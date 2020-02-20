Girl Talk and DeeDee Moore are changing lives

What began 14 years ago in an East Knoxville apartment is today changing the lives of many young women – changes guiding them today and for perhaps a lifetime. The life changer is Girl Talk Inc. and its heart, soul and passion thrives within the person of Denetria “DeeDee” Moore.

Moore introduced the Rotary Club of Farragut to this non-profit organization that she founded in 2006 after becoming a young single mother. Today, she is its executive director. She and her staff and volunteer mentors work with 339 young girls in grades 4-12.

The faith-based organization has offices at 625 Market St. in Suite 1301 of First Century Bank. And she likes to add: “This is a home-grown and family-oriented program. We’re not part of a national organization.”

Its mission and ministry are simple: reduce the likelihood of teen pregnancy and help girls advance educationally. They have an array of programs and initiatives to get the job done. “We’re prepping them for their futures,” she says.

It appears to be working. To wit:

In 2017, Knox County’s teen pregnancy rate was 21.2 percent and the state’s was at 30.2 percent. In 2019, the pregnancy for girls at Girl Talk was zero.

In 2018, Knox County’s high school graduation rate was 89.8 percent. Girl Talk’s grad rate for 2018-29 was 100 percent.

In 2019, 100 percent of Girl Talk graduates were accepted and continued to college or a post-secondary program.

80 percent of these girls are from a single-parent household.

75 percent come from low- to moderate-income homes.

Currently, a waiting list of 30 girls want to be in their one-on-one mentoring program.

DeeDee’s daughter is Tailynn, now 15. She is a native of Memphis and a 2007 graduate of the University of Tennessee with a bachelor’s degree in sociology. Her husband, Kenny, is worship arts director at the Emerald Youth Foundation.

During her senior year at UT, she says that she had a vision for an organization “to help young women excel beyond their dreams and to increase the self-worth of young ladies so that they can reach their full potential in life.”

And she added: “If I can teach girls to love themselves and not seek validation from a guy, I can prevent them from going down the road I went down.”

This all began with a few girls coming to her apartment to talk. “When I heard them talk about their lives and problems, I knew they needed guidance and somewhere to feel safe. When it got up to 16 girls, I knew it was time for us to start something more formal to address these issues.”

Girl Talk attained non-profit status in 2010 and its growth and depth of programs continue to expand, along with the lives they are touching and shaping.

“We take a mentoring and holistic approach to all we do,” she said. “We are working to build self-esteem and confidence principles and good character traits.”

Girl Talk has three programs:

1:1 Mentoring and Signature Events program for girls in grades 6-12 from across the city.

program for girls in grades 6-12 from across the city. School-Based Program begins in the fourth grade in collaboration with the Great Schools Partnership and Emerald Youth Foundation for 10 weeks each semester. Topics include bullying, drug and alcohol use, self-esteem, college and career exploration and other adolescent issues girls face.

begins in the fourth grade in collaboration with the Great Schools Partnership and Emerald Youth Foundation for 10 weeks each semester. Topics include bullying, drug and alcohol use, self-esteem, college and career exploration and other adolescent issues girls face. The Life Prep Academy for girls grades 9-12 about life after high school, life after college, financial issues and career discussions.

The program currently is in 13 schools and at two Emerald Youth Foundation sites. Its budget is approximately $417,000.

Its major fundraiser is the Girl Talk Fashion Show Gala at the Knoxville Convention Center, this year at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8. The show is a signature Girl Talk event that begins with a cocktail hour, and then transitions into dinner, live entertainment, and an upscale fashion show. Both professional women and the Girl Talk girls work the runway. The evening ends with a dance party.

Girl Talk is also looking for mentors and if you are interested in mentoring or finding out more about the fundraiser, call them at 865-851-7064. You also can visit their website at http://girltalkinc.com/

If you’re interested in exploring membership in Farragut Rotary, drop me an email at tking535@gmail.com We meet at 12:15 p.m. each Wednesday at Fox Den Country Club. You also can call me at 865-659-3562.

Tom King has served at newspapers in Georgia, Tennessee, Texas and California and has been the editor at two newspapers.