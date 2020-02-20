Axle Logistics sets headquarters groundbreaking

Axle Logistics co-founders Jon Clay and Drew Johnson will join Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs in a groundbreaking ceremony for the company’s planned new headquarters at 835 N. Central St. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 2 p.m. City Council and County Commission members also will attend.

The company expects to immediately hire almost 50 new employees and 200 more over the next five years. Axle is renovating a building first constructed in the 1920s and turning it into a state-of-the-art space to help attract new talent.

Based on the number of jobs to be created, the company received a 15-year PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) incentive of $13 million from Knoxville and Knox County. Axle provides third-party truckload and less-than-truckload delivery services, intermodal, and warehousing to customers in the continental U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Axle has been repeatedly named to the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list and has been recognized as both a Top Workplace and a Top Freight Brokerage firm.

The company also has offices in Chattanooga.

The company website offers detailed explanations of its services.