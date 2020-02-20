Sometimes I head out just to see what I can find to photograph. Other times I envision something and search until the setting, time and light are right. For two years I looked for a tree on a long sloping hill facing the east. My vision was to silhouette the tree against a rising super moon. Everywhere I went in East Tennessee I had this search in the back of my mind until I finally found it just a quarter mile from my home.

Shooting with a long telephoto lens compresses the distance between the moon and trees making the moon look larger in the image. The effect here was not as drastic as I wanted, but the fabulous colors and clouds made up for that. The early evening sky streaked with the orange and purple, which are opposites on a color wheel, makes this a powerful image. It is a little different than my vision but so worth the wait.

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer each week strive to share a painting or photograph that captured their interest in hopes that it will also capture yours. They have a small studio and gallery in the Emporium Center in downtown Knoxville where you can stop and see their work. Check ahead to see when they will be there, as they may be off looking for more inspiration. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. Email them at ChristopherRobinArts@gmail.com. If a particular piece interests you for your home or office, please contact them. All works are copyright protected.