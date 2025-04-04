Looking for a different way to enjoy the outdoors this weekend, sunshine or clouds? Here are a few ideas around East Tennessee:

The Tulip Festival is in full bloom at Oakes Farm in Corryton this weekend! You can take photos in the tulip fields, cut some of your own in designated areas, or play with the kids on pedal karts, slides and jumping pads.

Select assorted plants for your yard at the UT Gardens Spring Plant Sale. It runs from 9 to 2 on Saturday, with a Friday evening preview for Gardens members, UT employees and volunteers.

Need some inspiration to hike, run or walk? Pick a trail map to explore part of Knoxville’s urban wilderness. Walk for Life with Choices Resource Center on Saturday at Bissell Park in Oak Ridge. Sign up for free Spring Wildflower Identification at Fall Creek Falls State Park either Friday or Saturday at 3 p.m.

Prefer being outdoors on your Harley? Other riding enthusiasts are meeting early Saturday in Maryville for a 250-mile ride to Dunlap. See details here.

See the handiwork of 300 artists or groups in downtown Knoxville when they compete in the Chalk Walk on Saturday. This is a popular Dogwood Arts Festival event. Or listen to free live music Friday evening during the Music in the Mountains Spring Parade. This runs along the Pigeon Forge Parkway from 6-8 p.m. with country music star Craig Morgan as grand marshal.

Hungry for local food? It’s Spring Opening Day at FARM Market on Jackson Square in Oak Ridge. This is the area’s oldest farm market with authentic local growers. The market runs from 8 a.m. to noon.

Anne Brock is marketing coordinator for Solar Alliance, which designs and manages solar installation projects for large manufacturers and small businesses. She can be reached at abrock@solaralliance.com or 865-221-8349.