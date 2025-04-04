Last week, I hiked the West Prong trail that is 2.7 miles long and runs from Treemont (across the creek and road from the Treemont Institute) to the junction of the Bote Mountain Trail.

Sections on the first 1.2 miles of the trail have massive numbers of blooming flowers on the embankments above the trail and below the trail. Much better viewing in full sun.

When the Yellow Trillium are at peak bloom should be a massive display (both above and below the trail – first two miles up the trail).

In full sun the Blood Root are striking. Some of the blooms are beginning to fall off so to see them at peak bloom one needs to get onto the trail soon

Legend:

*a – first 1.2 mile up the trail.

*b – last .07 of trail from end of trail (before the Bote Mt. Trail junction).

Blood root: Many – at peak bloom *a

Blue Cohosh: Some – just starting to bloom (about 7/10 of a mile up trail.

Common blue violet: Few – at peak bloom *a

Common Cinquefoil: (1) – at peak bloom.

Dutchmen’s Breeches: Few – just starting to bloom.

Halberd leaf violet: Many+ – mostly at peak bloom *a

Hepatica: Many – mostly at peak bloom about 7/10 of a mile up the trail under the edge of two huge boulders on left.

Long spurred violet: Many+ – mostly at peak bloom *a (some nice clusters of blooms).

Plantain Leaf Pussytoes: Many – mostly past peak bloom – Mostly *b

Rue anemone: Many ++ – mostly at peak bloom *a

Seersucker Sedge: Many + – about half at peak bloom – other half past peak bloom – *a

Spring Beauty: Many + – mostly at peak bloom – *a

Star chickweed: Few – at peak bloom – *a

Sweet white violet: Some – mostly at peak bloom – *a

Toothwort: Few – in the early blooming stage – *a

Trailing Arbutus: Some – in the early blooming stage – *b (one plant with beautiful rose pine blooms).

Yellow Trillium: 2 blooming but many ++ budded – *a

This week, I hiked Abram Falls Trail that starts at approximately 5 miles down the Cades Cove Loop Road. It is 2.5 miles down the trail to the waterfalls. This waterfall is known to have more water flowing through it than any other in the GSM national park. The falls is 20 feet high. The trail is listed as moderately difficult. An excellent job was done by the park trail crews rebuilding the trail a few years ago. Hiking boots are strongly recommended, and an adequate supply of water should be carried by those hiking the trail. Swimming at the falls is not recommended as there have been 10 deaths by those who have ignored the warning.

Blooms are really nice now and worth the trek!

Bleeding Heart: 2 clumps in full bloom – shortly after the horseshoe on the right.

Carolina Wood Vetch: Few just starting to bloom on the right between the horseshoe and the falls.

Catesby Trillium: Few just starting to bloom – a few almost at peak bloom – on the right second half of the hike.

Common blue violet: Many at full bloom.

Halberd leaf violet: Many at full bloom – mostly before the horseshoe.

Little Brown Jugs: 1 plant with three jugs – not at peak display yet – first half of the trail on the right.

Plantain Leaf Pussytoes: Many ++ – most past peak bloom; however, some at peak bloom.

Prostate Bluets: 1 clump at full bloom about ¾ mile in on the trail on the right. Nice!

Robins Plantain: Few just starting to bloom just beyond the horseshoe on the right. 1 at full bloom.

Rue Anemone: Few at full bloom.

Solitary Pussytoes: Many + – Many at peak bloom – some beyond peak bloom.

Spring Beauty: Some at peak bloom near the beginning of the trail.

Star chickweed: Many at full bloom – first 2/10 of a mile on the right after the horseshoe.

Sweet white violet: Many at full bloom.

Trailing Arbutus: Many ++ – vast majority at peak bloom mostly on the first half of the trail. Some of the largest clumps of them that I have seen. Super nice!

Tom Harrington is a regular hiker who reports on wildflowers in the Smokies.