As people around the world celebrate and recognize April as Earth Month, I want to highlight local ways to both advocate for and protect the planet and its resources. This first week of April, I share our local community gardens. Even if you’re more of a farmers market shopper or mindful grocery store visitor than a community garden user, you can still be involved in providing fresh produce to your community.

A community garden is a shared space where individuals or groups come together to grow plants, vegetables, flowers and herbs. These gardens are maintained collectively by community members to serve various purposes, including providing fresh produce, fostering community engagement, promoting environmental sustainability, and offering educational opportunities about gardening and healthy eating.

Knox County Community Gardens & Growers Alliance is committed to producing and distributing 25,000 pounds of fresh produce to food-insecure areas in Knox County by the end of 2025.

Connect with people in our Knox area local gardens, food distribution or urban landscaping communities and see where you can volunteer. Join the Knox County Community Gardens & Growers Alliance at the next volunteer opportunity and make a positive impact on our community.

Knox the Fox loves to share engaging content and your travel adventures, so share yours with knoxthefox24@gmail.com.