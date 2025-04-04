Daily HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) and discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ Simply copy a headline and enter in the search engine to see all versions of the story.

World headlines:

Grand National happening now

The Grand National annual horse race is April 5. Dating back to 1839, it is the world’s most renown horse race held at the Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, England. The race features a distance of about 4 miles with a series of 30 jumps.

Gangs overtaking Haiti

Gang members overran a prison in central Haiti on Monday, releasing about 500 inmates into the streets. It is reported that armed gangs are in control of most of the capital of Haiti.

Starvation looming in Gaza

One month since Israel imposed a ban on goods entering Gaza due to Hamas’s refusal to extend the January ceasefire deal including the release of more hostages, the UN warns of massive starvation as all UN-supported bakeries have closed and markets are empty of most fresh vegetables.

National headlines:

Keep up with Congress

1 meeting scheduled for Congress today: here.

National Cherry Blossom Festival

The National Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington, D.C., is March 20 – April 13. It is an annual event that celebrates the blooming of cherry trees, which were gifted to the United States by Japan in 1912.

State headlines:

Deadly storms hit West, Middle TN

Floodwaters are rising in Nashville after damaging tornadoes and windstorms hit killing at least five people in Tennessee including a father and his 16-year-old daughter. The night experienced nearly 30 confirmed tornadoes and heavy winds. As of 8 a.m. Thursday, Interstate 65 at mile marker 80 in Davidson County was still closed for flooding and officials warn drivers to be aware of flash flooding risk. Drivers can check road and traffic conditions here.

Operation Hands Free enforced by bus

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) and Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), divisions of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, partnered with Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), local law enforcement and other traffic safety partners for Operation Hands Free on Tuesday, April 1, to crack down on violators of Tennessee’s Hands-Free Law during National Distracted Driving Awareness Month. Distracted-driving enforcement bus tours around major cities had troopers and officers inside the bus observing traffic for distracted drivers then radioing patrol vehicles to execute enforcement action. They also utilized the digital highway message boards to spread awareness.

Thrift Store Give Back honors Earth Day

In connection with Earth Day, Food City is proud to partner with several local thrift stores to host a Thrift Store Give Back Day. Participating thrift stores will accept collections on Saturday, April 5, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Food City locations listed below.

Traditional thrift store items will be accepted at each collection drive, including clothing/shoes, children/baby items, furniture, household goods, sporting goods, seasonal decor, etc.

Food City #602, 1105 E Morris Blvd., Morristown, TN 37813 – Tennessee Food on Foot Foundation

Food City #629, 920 N. State of Franklin Rd., Johnson City, TN 37604 – Recovery Soldiers Super Thrift

Food City #654, 507 S Charles G. Seivers Blvd., Clinton, TN 37716 Knoxville Area Rescue Ministries

Food City #657, 300 Clinchfield St., Kingsport, TN 37660 – Hope Haven Resale Store

Food City #667, 741 Dolly Parton Pkwy., Sevierville, TN 37862 – Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries

Food City #672, 9565 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN 37931 – Knoxville Area Rescue Ministries

Food City #681, 1199 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, TN 37830 – Knoxville Area Rescue Ministries

Food City #727, 3901 Dayton Blvd., Red Bank, TN 37415 – Northside Neighborhood House Thrift

Food City #739, 4615 Georgetown Rd. NW, Cleveland, TN 37312 – Foundation House Ministries

Local headlines:

Weather: In for a mix of sunny and hot, then rainy and cool

According to the National Weather Service, today is mostly sunny with a high near 88 and tonight is again a mild 66. The weekend will see a change as Saturday is sunny with another high near 88 but rain may move in during the early morning hours of Sunday with possible thunderstorms during the day, but moving out by Monday morning. Highs on Sunday and Monday are much lower, near 73 on Sunday and 59 on Monday.

First Friday Artwalk

Downtown Knoxville details the First Friday Art Walk and other First Friday events on their website.

Tree Fest 2025 is Saturday

Knoxville’s first annual Tree Fest plans to celebrate all things timber. The event will kick off with a volunteer tree planting at Caswell Park, 570 Winona St., Knoxville, TN 37917 from 10 a.m.-noon. The tree giveaway, games, food, music, vendors and booths will run from noon-2 p.m. Details: here.

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

See previous article for more tips on how to assess reliability.

