Gets treats for dad at farmers market

Union County Farmers Market meets each Saturday 10-1 at Wilson Park near Union County High School. This week visitors can enjoy ice cream with Sticks & Scoops and biscuits with My City Farmhouse.

Sweet Treats by Emily is taking preorders for Father’s Day and will be at the Union County Farmers Market on Saturday, June 20, for pickup.

Offerings include:

Cupcake flavors (dozens preorder only)

Triple Chocolate ~ Chocolate cake, chocolate icing, chocolate ganache

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip ~ peanut butter chocolate chip cake, peanut butter icing, chocolate ganache

Chocolate Peanut Butter ~ chocolate cake, peanut butter icing

Cookie flavors (dozens preorder only)

Peanut Butter

Brown Butter Bourbon Pecan

Peanut Butter Chocolate

Message Emily with preorders or questions here.