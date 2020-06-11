Friday is ‘Mighty Mud: Raku night’

Instructor Megan Schefler will open the doors at 126-127 Jennings Ave. for two class sessions Friday, June 12. Sessions are at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Raku is a type of Japanese pottery that is hand-shaped rather than thrown and removed from the kiln while still glowing hot. In the traditional Japanese process, the fired raku piece is removed from the hot kiln and allowed to cool in the open air.

In the modified Western version, the wares are fired at a high temperature and then removed from the kiln to be placed in an open-air container filled with combustible material. This process can give a great variety of colors and surface effects, according to Wikipedia.

All ages (8 and older) and experience levels are welcome to participate in Friday’s event. The immediacy of Raku firings allows you to take home a beautiful piece of pottery for your home that night, but these decorative pieces are not food safe.

The cost for each participant is $35 which includes materials. To register or for more information, visit mightymud.com/workshops or phone 865-595-1900.