Police reform must be narrow, focused and prudent

There is lot of focus on police after recent incidents around the country. Some of it is excessive or wrong-headed. Better management and some reform may be called for. But tread wisely.

Our police help keep our society functioning and are needed. Without them ordinary citizens will be toting guns for self-defense. It is naive to think that business will function and safety will happen magically. Good policing is a deterrent to crime.

Defunding is self-defeating. Less cops means more crime. If bad guys can get away with theft, crime and murder, they will. If they can game the system, they will. Boundaries matter.

The managing brass must set the ground rules and enforce them. No favoritism or good-old-boy exceptions. Prompt reprimands, suspension without pay, or if needed firing should be employed. Preserve and reinforce positive esprit de corp. If particular brass officials refuse to act promptly, replace them. They have a job to do. But preserve our good policing here in Knoxville.

We already have outside review through PARC. Beef that up if it has weaknesses. Don’t hamstring sound field judgment. Stuff happens quickly in the field.

Finally, please don’t march in step with dumb governmental management or over-reaction elsewhere, due to momentary public pressure.

We are and should remain proud of our police.

Nick Della Volpe is a lawyer, a gardener, a former member of Knoxville City Council and an infrequent contributor to KnoxTNToday.com. Today he shares an email he wrote to Knoxville city officials.