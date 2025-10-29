Discover all Grace Christian Academy has to offer at the K-12 Open House on Tuesday, November 4, at noon. Hear from administration, visit classrooms, chat with teachers and students, and see how a Gospel centered education equips students to live out their faith and reach their full potential in every area.

On Wednesday, November 5, at 10:30 a.m., guests are invited to the Little Rams (Preschool & PreK) Open House. The Grace Christian Academy’s mission to lead, build, and equip students to become lifelong disciples of Christ begins with the youngest students, the Little Rams. Meet Little Rams administrators and teachers, tour classrooms, and learn more about the curriculum that combines early childhood education with biblical values.

On Wednesday, November 12, at 10 a.m., join the administrators and teachers for a campus tour during the Hybrid Program Open House. Grace Christian Academy serves an emerging market of families seeking a nontraditional approach to learning, fellowship, and Christian education, with comprehensive offerings in academics, arts, and athletics. This is the GCA Hybrid Program. GCA Hybrid currently serves 1st-8th grade, with plans to expand our program to include at least 9th grade for the 26/27 school year.

Visit www.gcarams.org/admissions or email admissions@gcarams.org for more information.

Grace Christian Academy offers an academically challenging and distinctly Christian education for students in PreK-12th grade, featuring a diverse range of arts and athletics programs for each season.

Haylee Jordan is the Executive Director of Development at Grace Christian Academy. She can be reached at haylee.jordan@gcarams.org.

