There are hundreds of Halloween-themed books and stories, but the Harry Potter series, written by J.K. Rowling, should top the list. The stories follow the journey of a young wizard, Harry Potter, as he navigates the complexities of adolescence in a magical world. Harry discovered his heritage as a wizard on his eleventh birthday, leading him to the illustrious Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Throughout the series, Harry faces various challenges, from battling the dark forces led by the sinister Lord Voldemort to grappling with friendship, love, and identity. The narrative intricately weaves themes of bravery, sacrifice, and the importance of choice, resonating with readers of all ages and establishing itself as a modern classic in children’s literature.

J.K. Rowling was born on July 31, 1965, in Yate, England. Rowling envisaged the idea for Harry Potter during a train journey from Manchester to London in 1990. Still, it took years of perseverance to publish the first book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, in 1997.

Beyond her success as a children’s author, Rowling has also ventured into adult fiction, screenwriting, and philanthropy, using her platform to support various charitable causes. Despite facing personal and professional challenges, her journey from struggling single mother to one of the world’s most influential writers is a testament to her resilience and creativity.

Look for these recommendations and other books at Knox County Online Library or your local independent bookstore each week.

This weekly column aims to delve into the enchanting world of children’s literature, spotlighting both beloved classics and emerging voices. I am excited to share my love of children’s literature with families seeking ways to encourage their young ones to develop a love of reading as well. Send comments or questions to Susan Espiritu at susan@knoxtntoday.com.