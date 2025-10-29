The Tennessee Board of Regents presented the TBR Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Philanthropy to BarberMcMurry Architects, in recognition of its generous donation of time, service, and resources to Pellissippi State Community College over the decades.

Knoxville-based BarberMcMurry Architects has been a longtime champion of Pellissippi, donating $172,400 over nearly 40 years, establishing scholarships supporting more than 50 students to date, and hiring alumni as interns and full-time employees.

“We are so grateful for BarberMcMurry’s partnership over the years, and their continuous dedication to student success here at Pellissippi State,” said Pellissippi State Foundation Executive Director Aneisa Rolen. “It’s hard to quantify the impact the firm has had on our students, past and present, and on this region as a whole. They are so deserving of this honor from TBR.”

Principals at BarberMcMurry Architects have served on the Pellissippi State Foundation’s Board of Directors since 1985, playing a crucial role in fundraising for student scholarships and support programs, as well as campus improvements.

BarberMcMurry Architects designed Pellissippi’s Master Plans in 1983, 1994 and 2000. Other major design projects completed by the architecture firm at Pellissippi’s four campuses include:

Ruth & Steve West Workforce Development Center

Bill Haslam Center for Math & Science

Educational Resources Center

J.L. Goins Administration Building

Lamar Alexander Arts & Sciences Building

Ned R. McWherter Technology Building

Physical Plant Building

Student Recreation Center reroof

Entrance improvements at the Magnolia Avenue campus

Exterior improvements at the Hardin Valley campus

Ryan K. Dobbs, BarberMcMurry Architects president, said the firm considers Pellissippi State an “old friend.”

“We strongly believe that Pellissippi State keeps our community knowledgeable, prepared, and connected,” Dobbs said. “The future of our communities lies with today’s students, and it is our greatest honor to positively impact the lives of those students in any way we can. We are truly honored to be recognized with this Chancellor’s Award.”

Pellissippi State Community College is a public community college based in Knox and Blount counties in Tennessee and operated by the Tennessee Board of Regents. The college operates four campuses: Hardin Valley, Blount County, Strawberry Plains, and Magnolia Avenue.

