Grace Christian Academy high school students recently visited Cedarville University, experiencing firsthand a college environment that closely aligns with the faith-centered foundation they are building at GCA.

Throughout the visit, students saw how Cedarville intentionally weaves Christian faith and biblical truth into every aspect of academic life. With more than 175 academic programs, each grounded in biblical integration, Cedarville equips students to pursue excellence while living out their faith with conviction and purpose.For GCA students who have thrived in a Christ-centered learning environment, Cedarville offers a natural next step. Its vibrant Christian community of more than 6,500 students, paired with a strong discipleship culture, provides opportunities for continued spiritual growth alongside rigorous academics.

One of the most meaningful moments of the visit was the opportunity for students to spend an evening at the president’s home, enjoying dessert and conversation as he and his wife shared their hearts for Cedarville’s mission and students. This personal experience offered a powerful glimpse into the Christ-centered leadership and intentional community that define the university.

“Our partnership with Cedarville University and many other outstanding institutions creates meaningful opportunities that equip our students for their next step,” shared Nathan Lynn, GCA High School Principal.

In addition to academic and spiritual highlights, students also enjoyed experiencing campus life, including popular student spots like Chick-fil-A and Panda Express.

We are grateful for opportunities like this that help our students envision their future, explore faith-filled college communities, and prepare to impact their careers and communities for Christ.

Grace Christian Academy offers an academically challenging and distinctly Christian education for students in PreK-12th grade, featuring a diverse range of arts and athletics programs for each season.

Haylee Jordan is the Executive Director of Development at Grace Christian Academy. She can be reached at haylee.jordan@gcarams.org.

