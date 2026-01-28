It is National Library Shelfie Day 2026 today, celebrated annually on the fourth Wednesday of January.

This event encourages book lovers to share photos of themselves with their favorite books, library shelves, or bookstore displays on social media, using hashtags like #LibraryShelfieDay so others can see too.

The earliest known organized library is the Library of Ashurbanipal, established in the 7th century BCE (circa 668–631 BCE) in Nineveh (modern-day Iraq) by the Assyrian ruler, holding over 30,000 clay cuneiform tablets. While earlier archives existed, this is considered the first to feature thematic organization.

As this day highlights the importance of libraries in our communities, it serves as a reminder of the vast resources they now offer, including books and digital media, as well as programs and events.

Join us as we delve into the significance of this day and explore the ways libraries enrich our lives.

