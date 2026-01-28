Tennessee Scholars’ Bowl, the academic tournament showcasing students from 44 high schools across East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky, is now in its 42nd season.

New episodes will air weekdays at 5:30 p.m. ET on East Tennessee PBS here through March 19, 2026.

Tennessee Scholars’ Bowl features students from public, private, parochial, and home schools in Anderson, Blount, Carter, Claiborne, Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Jefferson, Knox, McMinn, Monroe, Roane, Scott, Sevier, Sullivan, Unicoi, and Washington counties in Tennessee, as well as Whitley County in Kentucky.

Each game is a single-elimination match. Winning teams advance through the bracket until the final two compete in the championship game for the Frank Miller Memorial Trophy and a cash stipend.

Winners in Bold Type moving on to Threshold of Thirty-Two

, 1/21: Alcoa High School vs Cedar Springs Homeschool

vs Cedar Springs Homeschool , 1/22 : J Frank White Academy vs Maryville High School

vs Maryville High School , 1/23: Happy Valley High School vs Rockwood High School

vs Rockwood High School 1/26: Anderson County High School vs Carter High School

1/27: Daniel Boone High School vs Oliver Springs High School

Competing Wednesday, January 28 – February 3:

, 1/28: Cocke County High School vs Morristown West High School

, 1/29: Knoxville Catholic High School vs McMinn Central High School

, 1/30: Pigeon Forge High School vs Temple Academy

, 2/2: Happy Valley High School B vs Oneida High School

, 2/3: Rockwood High School A vs Sullivan East High School

Watch each episode here. Follow updates provided by KnoxTNToday every Wednesday throughout the season.

The “Threshold of Thirty-Two” will begin airing on February 5, 2026, followed by the “Smart Sixteen” on February 27, 2026, the “Educated Eight” on March 11, 2026, and the “Philosophical Four” on March 17, 2026. The championship game will air on March 19, 2026, with an encore presentation on March 20, 2026.

