The following publications participated in the voting for this week’s results for TSWA/USA Today High School Basketball State rankings: The Tennessean in Nashville, The Knoxville News Sentinel, The Commercial Appeal in Memphis, The Daily Herald in Columbia, The Daily News Journal in Murfreesboro, The Leaf Chronicle in Clarksville, The Chattanooga Times Free Press, The Mirror Exchange in Milan, The Herald Citizen in Cookeville, Tri-Cities Sports and 5StarPreps.com.

Local teams in their division’s Top 10:

Boys’ Teams

Class 2A : #5 Gat-Pittman (13-4)

: #5 Gat-Pittman (13-4) Class 3A : #5 Fulton (15-7); #7 Alcoa (12-9

: #5 Fulton (15-7); #7 Alcoa (12-9 Class 4A: #2 Bearden (24-1); #4 Maryville (19-3)

#2 Bearden (24-1); #4 Maryville (19-3) Division II-AA: #1. Webb (23-2); #3 Catholic (17-4)

Girls’ Teams

Class 1A : #7 Coalfield (17-5): 41 pts. Pre: 8.

: #7 Coalfield (17-5): 41 pts. Pre: 8. Class 2A : #2 Gat-Pittman (16-3)

: #2 Gat-Pittman (16-3) Class 3A : #9 Clinton (22-2); #10 Heritage (19-4)

: #9 Clinton (22-2); #10 Heritage (19-4) Class 4A : #2 Bearden (20-3); #5 Sevier Co. (13-5):

: #2 Bearden (20-3); #5 Sevier Co. (13-5): Division II-A : #1 CAK (21-2); #10 TKA (20-5)

: #1 CAK (21-2); #10 TKA (20-5) Division II-AA: #1 Webb (17-5)

Every sport is listed. We list links to basketball; other sports can be found here.

TSSAA link: Boys’ basketball schedule

TSSAA link: Girls’ basketball schedule

The 2026 state championship for basketball is set for March at Murphy Center, 2650 Middle Tennessee Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37132

Girls’: March 5-7, 2026, for Division II A and Division IIAA, site TBD

March 11-14, 2026, for all Division I Class A teams at MTSU-Murphy Center

Boys’: March 5-7, 2026, for Division II A and Division II AA, site TBD

March 18-21, 2026, for all Division I Class A teams at MTSU-Murphy Center

As the time nears, we will provide all bracketing and results of local teams vying for the state championship.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.