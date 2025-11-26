The Hybrid Program at Grace Christian Academy is expanding for the 2025-2027 year to include grades K-11.

The GCA Hybrid Program serves an emerging market of families seeking a nontraditional educational option while also desiring fellowship and Christian education, with comprehensive offerings in academics, arts, and athletics.

GCA Hybrid delivers expert instruction five days a week through two on-campus learning days and three flexible learning days crafted by certified Hybrid teachers all from a Biblical Worldview. On flexible (or flex) learning days, families can complete instruction asynchronously remotely, allowing more flexibility in their day’s schedule. Families will receive extensive ongoing support to ensure that the instruction from Hybrid teachers flows smoothly on flexible learning days.

The strategically selected curriculum included with tuition is planned and presented by GCA Hybrid teachers to ensure academic excellence and Biblical Worldview alignment. It simultaneously fosters a joy of interactive, hands-on learning while providing extensive support as well.

We invite you to schedule a tour with our admissions team or email us at gcahybrid@gcarams.org for more details!

Apply today for the GCA Hybrid program: here.

Grace Christian Academy offers an academically challenging and distinctly Christian education for students in PreK-12th grade, featuring a diverse range of arts and athletics programs for each season.

Haylee Jordan is the Executive Director of Development at Grace Christian Academy. She can be reached at haylee.jordan@gcarams.org.

