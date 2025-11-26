The Downtown Knoxville Alliance is spreading holiday cheer from Friday, November 28 through Sunday, January 4, with a lineup of festive events designed to bring the community together in the heart of the city. From dazzling lights to family fun, downtown will be the ultimate destination for seasonal celebrations.

Holiday highlights:

The Elf on the Shelf® Adventure The 10th annual scavenger hunt is back! Search for elves hiding in more than two dozen downtown shops and restaurants. Pick up a North Pole Pass and self-inking holiday stamp at Mast General Store or the Knoxville Visitors Center, both located on Gay Street, to guide the adventure. Find 20+ elves and enter to win prizes. Share photos using #ElvesInKnox to spread the cheer!

Sleigh the Peppermint Trail Follow peppermint decals on sidewalks to discover holiday treats and seasonal flavors –like peppermint, gingerbread, cranberry and apple spice – plus boutiques stocked with peppermint-themed gifts, soaps, candles and more.

Skate at Holidays on Ice Lace up your skates and enjoy the open-air ice rink surrounded by twinkling lights in the heart of downtown. Open seven days a week for kids and adults, Holidays on Ice is the perfect way to make magical memories. Find tickets, waivers and details on the City of Knoxville’s website at knoxvilleholidaysonice.com.

Shop Local & Holiday Markets Explore local boutiques and gift shops for unique finds and visit holiday markets like the Winter Farmers Market on Saturdays, Dec. 6, 13 and 20, and Jan. 17-March 28, 2026, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and the Old City Market on Saturday, Nov. 29, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. and First Friday, Dec. 5, 5-9 p.m.

Capture Magical Memories Snap photos at Market Square’s Peppermint Grove light display; festive windows at the Knoxville Chamber and Knoxville Entrepreneur Center; and the new seasonal mural in Strong Alley (coming the week of Dec.1). Share your holiday cheer with #LoveDowntownKnox.

Santa's Mailbox on Market Square Drop off your holiday wishes in a magical mailbox designed by local artist Paris Woodhull. Kids can download a special coloring page created by Santa's elves. Be sure to send your wishes before Christmas Eve.

Plan your visit and see the full holiday lineup at downtownknoxville.org/holiday.

Information provided by Downtown Knoxville Alliance.

