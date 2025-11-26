Zoo Knoxville’s Kids Cove offers fun that never ends, and the adventure awaits. Inspired by a 19th-century Appalachian farm, this magical area is bursting with playful animals and exciting, hands-on experiences. Hang out with friendly goats and sheep in the barnyard, or let your imagination run wild in the Clayton Cabin and sandbox.

This option for kids is open daily and included with Zoo Knoxville general admission.

Zoo Knoxville’s mission is to deliver dynamic guest experiences while inspiring action to save wildlife and wild places. For more information on Zoo Knoxville’s commitment to wildlife conservation, events, membership, and planning your visit, go here.

Located at 3500 Knoxville Zoo Dr.,37914, Zoo Knoxville is open every day 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

